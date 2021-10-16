Sportsbeat: Bellwood vs. Mount Union

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Pa. Tasting Trail will make a stop at Grange Park in Centre Hall for Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Featuring about 20 different breweries, wineries and ciders, the Grange Oktoberfest will be a full day of music and drinking. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite ranging from $15 for a designated driver ticket to $30 for the Oktoberfest tasting ticket.