CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Spitzer Honda is hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, August 10th.

The blood drive will take place at BDI Industrial Drive Parkway in DuBois from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Along with the blood drive, participants can also receive a free car wash.

“The Red Cross is currently in critical need of blood for the local area. And we’re hosting the blood drive. As part of it we’re going to offer anybody who comes in to donate blood a free exterior car wash while you wait,” General Manager of Spitzer Honda DuBois Donald Reich said.

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health questions on the day of your appointment.

To schedule, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.RedCrossBlood.org. BDI Industrial Inc. is located at 3271 Blinker Pkwy, DuBois, PA 15801.