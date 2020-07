CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Dubois Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation of their “Spirits and Street Eats” food truck festival.

The festival was originally scheduled for Oct. 3. Several organizers met to discuss how they could hold the event and determined the outlook for COVID-19 was too unpredictable to hold the festival.



Organizers are hoping to make the event bigger in 2021 and will start the plan for next year in the near future.