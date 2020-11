ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Spirit of Christmas parade in Altoona has been canceled for 2020 based on a recommendation by UPMC Altoona and the guidance of public safety officials.

UPMC has shared expectations for safety compliances with event organizers, who feel that they cannot be ensured or enforced in an effective manner.

Organizers said they will reevaluate if or how the new standards for safety compliance can be addressed going forward.