Spikes’ late honorary bench coach to be inducted into New York-Penn League Hall of Fame

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Josiah Viera, the State College Spikes honorary bench coach will be inducted to into the New York-Penn League Hall of Fame’s 2019 class.

“As the oldest, continuously‐operated Class-A league in professional baseball, the list of players, coaches, field managers, general managers, and owners reads like a Who’s Who of Baseball,” said Ben Hayes, President of the New York‐Penn League. “We are proud to induct another class of extraordinary nominees.”

Viera was born with Hutchinson-Guilford progeria. His spirit and life touched the hearts of many including players, coaches, fans and staff of the State College Spikes.

Viera passed away Christmas Eve 2018 at 14-years-old.

In addition to Viera, Gene Baker, Jane Rogers and Bernie Williams will also be inducted into this year’s half of fame class.

