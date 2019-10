Tricks arrived early for people at the University of North Carolina this Halloween season.

Students say dozens of people dressed as Spider-Man invaded one of the libraries on campus yesterday.

They walked in, pretending to shoot spider webs, and approaching students.

Others pretended to hammer out some work on computers before quickly departing.

U-N-C campus police said they hadn’t heard about libraries being overrun by comic book characters and don’t believe any students are in danger.