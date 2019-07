(WTAJ/CNN) — Have you bought your gift for dad yet?

This year Americans are expected to spend more on Father’s Day than ever before.

According to the national retail federation, dads are getting more love

This year Americans will spend a record $16-billion on Father’s Day gifts!

The average person is expected to spend about $139.

According to the NRF, the most popular gift is a greeting card followed by a special outing where people are expected to spend about 3-point-three billion dollars on.