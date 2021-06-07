Special Olympics Torch Run kicks off in Pa.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 11th Annual Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) ‘Be a Fan Torch Run,’ kicked off outside of PNC Park in Pittsburgh Monday, June 7, and will continue until reaching State College, Wednesday, June 9.

The 150-mile run from Pittsburgh to State College features over 500 participants from more than 50 law enforcement teams accompanied and cheered on by local Special Olympic athletes. Leg 1 of the trek began at 9 a.m, Monday.

The course is divided into 53 segments or “legs” ranging in length from approximately 2

to 4 miles. Law enforcement agencies have chosen a segment, and through their designated

run coordinator, will run the torch for that leg.

Leg 1 runners left PNC Park to run around the North Shore area of Pittsburgh before entering and running through Heinz Field. Included in the inspiring journey was the Altoona Police Department, which will continue the run through a stop in Altoona at 58th Street Sheetz, Wednesday, June 9 at 9 a.m.

To date, nearly $2,500,000 have been raised from Law Enforcement events in support of 16,000 Pennsylvania athletes. The ‘Be a Fan Run’ also serves in memory of fallen officers from across the state.

To donate to the Altoona Police Department during their journey, visit their team on the Torch Run website or donate to the Special Olympics also on the Torch Run website.

The Run will continue through Cambria and Blair County before ending with the lighting of the Flame of Hope during Opening Ceremonies at Penn State University for SOPA’s Virtual Summer Games.