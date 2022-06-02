STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Athletes from across the commonwealth gathered Thursday in State College for the kickoff of the Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s 2022 Summer Games.

The event is the largest statewide competition for the organization.

This year’s games will feature more than 2,000 athletes and over 700 coaches.

The athletes are competing in a variety of competitions, including basketball, tennis and swimming. The games are returning to Happy Valley after two years off due to COVID.

“Competing is important, everyone likes to win. But as our athlete motto goes, “let me be brave in the attempt if I can’t win.” These athletes are certainly brave,” Chief Missions Officer Nate Garland said. “They’re here, they’re having such a good time and we’re just getting started.”

The games will take place across PSU’s campus through June 4. You can find the full schedule of events here.