Special Olympics kicks off virtually, Monday

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Usually, the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania’s (SOPA) annual Summer Games are held at Penn State University, however, this year the Games will be held virtually throughout the month of June.

SOPA will host Youtube and Facebook live streams for each event, giving a unique look into everything that SOPA has to offer. Those that tune in for all events will have a chance to win prizes, including an X-box.

The Games began Monday, June 14, with an opening ceremony and will continue Monday night at 7 p.m. with an online talk show.

A list of upcoming events can be found below.

June 14 to 18 at 7 p.m.

The Online Talk Show will focus on the components of Special Olympics using storytelling to highlight the role of the games. Hosted by athletes, the show will include games, trivia, interviews and more.

June 19 at 2 p.m.

The Fitness Heptathlon Awards is a virtual awards ceremony that will acknowledge the success of athletes who participated in the Spring Fitness Heptathlon.

June 21 to 27

Meet with volunteer healthcare professionals and students to answer health questions at the ‘Be a Healthy Athlete’ event. More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

June 27 at 2 p.m.

The Closing Ceremonies and USA Games Drawing will close out the month followed by a Victory Dance at 7 p.m. Team Pa. will be sending 122 athletes and 34 coaches from 14 sports to the Special Olympics USA Games in June 2022.

For more information on events and livestreams, visit the SOPA website.