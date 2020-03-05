Special Olympics ‘bocce’ ball regional championship held in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Special Olympics teams from around the state came to Central High School in Martinsburg on Wednesday to compete in the Blair Interscholastic Unified Sports Bocce Regional Championships.
5 teams competed including Bellwood-Antis High School, Central High School, Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School and Penn Cambria High School. The teams consist of students with and without disabilities.
Interscholastic Unified Champion Schools Manager , Lauren Saulter, says this sport is more about connecting people in surrounding communities.”Its important and super exciting. If anybody has an opportunity to get involved in any capacity, even as a spectator- as soon as they see it, they’re hooked” says Lauren
There were 120 schools in the state who competed on Wednesday. In Blair County, the Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School team won 1st place.
They’ll be one of 17 PA teams heading to Hershey for the Bocce State Championships taking place on March 18th and 19th.