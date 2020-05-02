Southwest Airlines to require facemasks

DALLAS, Tx. (WTAJ) – Starting May 11th, passengers flying Southwest Airlines are going to have to wear face masks according to a release published on Friday.

And if you forget your mask, they’ll have one for you.

Southwest also says they’ve put some strict cleaning and safety practices in place between flights, at the gates, ticket counters, and baggage claims, along with boarding.

They say they’re also going to limit the number of passengers on each plane.

Empolyees will have masks too.

The full release can be viewed here