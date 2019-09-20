South Korea reports 2 more suspected swine fever cases

Quarantine officials wearing protective gear stand as a precaution against African swine fever at a pig farm in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. South Korea is culling thousands of pigs after confirming African swine fever at a farm near its border with North Korea, which had an outbreak in May. The notice reads: “Under quarantine.” (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials are investigating two more suspected cases of African swine fever from farms near its border with North Korea. Fears are growing over the spread of the illness that has decimated pig herds across Asia.



An agriculture ministry official said Friday that officials are testing samples of dead pigs from two farms in Paju city that are about 9 kilometers (5.5 miles) away from a farm where the country’s first case of the disease was confirmed Monday. A second case was confirmed Tuesday in the nearby town of Yeoncheon.

South Korea has stepped up efforts to contain the disease, which may have crossed from North Korea, which reported an outbreak in May.

Workers had culled some 10,400 pigs at border area farms as of Friday morning.