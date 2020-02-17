‘Sonic’ speeds to a $100M opening weekend worldwide

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, in a scene from “Sonic the Hedgehog .” (Paramount Pictures/Sega of America via AP)

(WTAJ) — Gamers, kids, and families gathered at theaters worldwide for Paramount’s ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ after months of the film being delayed to re-animate Sonic.

Paramount was not happy with the backlash the original trailer received by fans, gamers, and those they were trying to target. So they listened and in a twist, they went back through and re-animated the furry little speedster. The decision caused them to delay the movie or multiple months.

The new CGI led to Sonic becoming one of the best opening weekends at the box office for a gaming adaptation.

According to Variety, Sonic the Hedgehog made $57 million at the US box office during its launch weekend, for a global total of $100 million. That beats Detective Pikachu, that made $54 million in its opening weekend last year and was the previous record holder.

While reviews are mixed, over 7,400 people have given approval on Rotten Tomatoes, giving Sonic a whopping 95% while critics are sitting at 63%.

Paramount obviously made the right call by listening to the fans who grew up playing and loving Sonic on their Sega Genesis.

Could this be a sign of future gaming adaptations? If studios understood gaming and the fanbase, maybe they can avoid the Mortal Kombat: Annihilation’s or the Super Mario Bros.

Originally, it was said they wanted a franchise of Sonic movies. Now we wait to see if Paramount is happy with the numbers and wants to greenlight a sequel.