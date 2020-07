SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One man is arrested after assaulting two people.

Police say Johnny Wyant, 47, put one victim in a head lock and punched another man who tried to break up the fight. State police say this happened after Wyant accelerated his truck in reverse to hit the first victim’s car.

Police arrested Wyant on scene at main and third street in Jenner Township. His bail is currently set at 50 thousand dollars.