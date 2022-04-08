SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services is launching a -new organization that will bring volunteers in the community together to deliver resources during disasters.

The new organization is named the Somerset County Community Organizations Active in Disasters (SC – COAD) and is holding a kickoff meeting on April 20 at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be held in the Upstairs Social Hall of the Somerset Borough Public Safety Building (340 W. Union St., Somerset).