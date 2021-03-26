Somerset County’s annual Megashow returns this weekend

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – While it had to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic, Somerset County’s annual Megashow is back for 2021!

All weekend long, at the Lowe’s plaza on Center Avenue, the home, garden and business expo will have a little something for everyone.

Over 100 vendors and food trucks are expected to attend. And if you’re lucky, you may even win from one of the prize drawings.

Admission is $3 per person and free for children ages 12 and younger.

According to the Executive Director for the county’s Chamber of Commerce, the Megashow will be Somerset’s biggest in person event since the pandemic began.

“It really does serve a purpose. This year some businesses took it pretty hard. This is a nice way to help them relaunch and build up their customer base and get some nice exposure. Probably if any year, this is the year we really needed to launch this,” said Ron Aldom.

Aldom says they will be following CDC guidelines, and plenty of sanitation stands will be available.

The Megashow will run during the following times:

Friday, March 26: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 27: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 28: 12p.m. – 5 p.m.