Somerset County Veterans Day observance canceled

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The annual Somerset County Veterans Day observance held at the Somerset County Courthouse has been canceled.

Commissioner chair Gerald Walker said it felt only prudent to cancel the event in an abundance of caution as public health officials are discouraging larger indoor gatherings.

The Somerset County veterans will be honored at the next Somerset County Commissioners meeting. The meeting is public and will proceed with the passage of the annual Veterans Day proclamation.