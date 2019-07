FORT HILL, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At approximately 12:22 p.m. this afternoon multiple crews responded to a fall injury near Cove Rocks on a State Forrest property near Mount Davis.

Meyersdale EMS, Conemaugh MedStar, DCNR, PSP, and the Somerset County Coroner responded to the address of 254 Deer Valley Drive in Fort Hill, near the Deer Valley YMCA. The coroner states that a 15-year-old male died from injuries

