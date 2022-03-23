JOHNSTOWN, PA. (WTAJ) — Windber Native Cody Law has been a state champion wrestler, a national champion wrestler, and now he’s predicting his professional mixed martial arts victories down to the very second.

In 2013, Law took home a PIAA state wrestling title home for Forest Hills.

“It’s one of the best days of my life!” -MMA Fighter Cody Law

He explains, “That was the first real big thing I accomplished in my life. I spent a lot of time hanging out at my friend Benny’s house and looking at all of his state medals and everything and always just wishing I could have one of those.”

That success in high school got him recruited and signed to wrestle for one of the top programs in the country: Penn State. It was there that he first started to learn and practice manifesting and visualizing his goals.

Law details, “We would draw pictures sometimes which at 18 or 19 I thought, ‘this is stupid.’ You know? But, we would draw pictures and even little things like putting your hands up at the end of practice, like imagining yourself winning. I still do that today.”

Something that seemed like a silly exercise began to pay off. Since then it was a practice that Law would continue to do in his career.

“There’s some sort of unspoken power behind it because I’ve had too many experiences now where things have come true that I believe in it wholeheartedly,” Law said.

One of those experiences came when he transferred to the University Of Pittsburgh-Johnstown to wrestle under legendary coach Pat Pecora.

Pecora said it began the second Law stepped through the door at UPJ. He describes, “First time in, ‘I’m gonna win you a national title coach.’ I said ‘Hold on, geez oh man!’ He was gonna win a national title.”

Law said, about Pecora, “I would always tell him and he would always be like, ‘Oh, no, no, no! Let’s just get there, You know? Don’t say that!’ But I didn’t care what he was saying. I was just like, ‘I’ll be a national champion.'”

Visualized, spoken, and accomplished. In 2018 Law won the NCAA Division II National Championship at 157 lbs.

It didn’t stop there. This manifesting of goals gets even wilder.

After training and transitioning to the sport of mixed martial arts, Law got the opportunity to go to American Top Team in Florida. It’s one of the top gyms in the world of MMA and the home of superstar fighters like Jorge Masvidal and Kayla Harrison.

In 2020, Law begins his professional journey with Bellator MMA. He fought five times in 12 and half months and came out with a 5-0 record. Four of his victories came by way of knockout.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

In the week leading up to his sixth fight, Law would make his wildest prediction yet. On the hotel room notepad, he writes that he’ll win by knockout in the first round and in exactly one minute and 17 seconds.

This is the hotel notepad that Law wrote his prediction on in the lead up to the fight.

Written into existence. On March 12 as part of the preliminary fights on Bellator 276’s card, Law defeated James Adcock by knockout at 1:17 of the first round.

On the prediction, Law said, “I would have forgotten about this. I probably would have forgotten about this… This is kind of the way it’s gotten now. I just put it out there and forget about it.”

A wild way to cap off a 6-0 start and make his name in the featherweight division.

Law is currently ranked 10th in the featherweight division and says he expects his next fight to come this summer.