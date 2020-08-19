Somerset County man sentenced for child pornography possession

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Stoystown resident has been sentenced to 135 months in prison on a conviction of violating federal child pornography and firearms laws, according to United States Attorney Scott W. Brady.

William M. Jones, 51, will also receive 10 years of supervised release on this conviction.

According to information that was presented to the court, Jones knowingly possessed pictures and videos of prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in September of 2019.

Jones was also in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

In 2003, Jones was convicted of child molestation in Indiana, which is a crime punishable by imprisonment exceeding one year, and federal law prohibits persons convicted of a crime exceeding one year from possessing firearms.

Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.