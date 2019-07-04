Somerset County man charged with assault of teen

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have charge James Martinez, 51, of Meyersdale with numerous offenses, including eight felonies related to his sexual assualt of an underage girl.

In 2013, when the victim was 14-15 years old, she would be sexually abused by Martinez. The abuse continued until he was no longer a part of her household in 2016.

Police say Martinez has been charged with:

Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse

Aggravated indecent assault

Indecent assault

Corruption of minors

Martinez was arrested by the SPD on July 3, 2019 and arraigned. He was placed in the Somerset County Jail and a hearing is scheduled for Tuesay, July 16.