Somerset County man accused of kidnapping infant taken into custody

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man accused of kidnapping an infant is in custody Monday night.

According to the Daily American, Keith Kyle, 35, allegedly assaulted his girlfriend behind a Maryland restaurant before taking her nine-month-old child, prompting an amber alert Sunday morning.

Kyle then drove to a home in Meyersdale. Police received a tip of the child’s location and recovered her unharmed.

Kyle was found at his parents’ house a short time later. He faces numerous charges including kidnapping, home invasion and assault.

His extradition back to Maryland is pending.

