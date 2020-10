SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset County detectives and state police busted a meth lab operation in the Rockwood area on Tuesday afternoon.

District Attorney Jeffrey L. Thomas said in a Facebook post that he was impressed by the state police’s CLRT team and how they processed the scene.















Photo Credit: DA Jeffrey Thomas

The amount of drugs found at the scene and the suspect(s) charged in the bust is not known at this time.