Somerset County business holding fundraiser to give back to ALS research

SOMERSET, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset company that introduced a mechanically lifted tree stand for hunting in March is holding a fundraiser next weekend to benefit ALS research.

Whether it’s cancer, Hodgkins Lymphoma or ALS, Shawn Booth has been battling something all of his life. Now that his company is on its feet, he’s giving back to those just like him.

In March Shawn Booth created a hunting stand that mechanically lifts hunters up trees, unlike a typical tree stand that you’d have to build from scratch.

Booth lost the ability to do that, but didn’t want to lose his hobby of hunting.

His tree stand sells for about $800 and for every few sold, he gives one to a wounded veteran.

Related Content A Somerset County man is changing the hunting game with a revolutionary tree stand Video

“I believe it’s the silver lining to my illness to be able to give back with what was given to me to be able to change their lives for the better,” says Shawn Booth, founder of Rut Masters Industries.

He’s already donated two stands with another five waiting to be donated.

On July 18, he’s hosting a bike run and car show that’ll feature food, live performances and a chance to see his tree stands in person.

Proceeds from that event go to ALS research and Booth says that’s his calling.

“I’ve been so blessed with everything in my life to be able to have. I’ve been given second chances with beating cancer and almost drowning that I always knew I had a purpose for something greater than myself. When I got this silver lining and God gave me this vision for this tree stand I knew what my purpose was.”

Not only will you get to see some of his tree stands, but they will also be raffling one away.

More information can be found on their Facebook page by clicking here.