Somerset company creates motorized tree stands, expanding product line

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A company out of Somerset who creates motorized tree stands is expanding their line of products.

Disabilities aren’t always apparent at first glance. For people like Shawn Booth — who started Rut Masters Industries –you might not even know.

“You know when you look at him you’d never think that he has ALS right? I mean because he looks great,” said co owner, Candi May. Shawn’s condition — also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease — effects his mobility among other things.

“About a year ago I started to lose my ability to climb into a tree stand and tree stand hunting to me is one of the most peaceful things that I find that gives me time to pray and get closer to god, and as I was losing my ability to climb into a tree stand I was sitting there praying how can I continue doing something that I love doing so much,” said Rut Masters owner, Shawn Booth. Shawn got the idea to create something after spending sometime with God in the woods.

And the products that Rut Masters creates, are one of a kind, “we are the current and only motorized tree stand in the market. We bring the technology to get handicap people back into the tree doing what they love doing whether it’s sitting there, relaxing, hunting, bird watching pretty much anything anything you need to do raise into a tree,” said Booth. Now through his invention – Shawn is helping others across the nation get to do things that they may have had to miss out on. “Just giving back somebody the ability to do something that they lost and give them back some sort of freedom to do those things is what my mission and what my goal is.”

Zach Ward, a man from Michigan who lives with muscular dystrophy… is just one of many rut masters has given a piece of their life back. “They’re great I mean you can tell they – they’re doing a great job of giving which is what their heart is,” said Ward.

“to have this product that gives you that freedom and ability to do that is fantastic.”

And the company is expanding, thinking of even more ways to help people who are disabled. “We were able to transform the same unit into multiple purposes,” said Shawn. The company has created a home elevator system and an ag lift that can help lift people into a tractor of farm equipment. For them, it’s all about helping others keep their livelihood.

And not, only are they providing a unique concept, they’re all about giving back. “We try to give back 100% so if we get donations we only cover the cost of what it cost us to produce these and then any extra money that we will raise for a certain cause goes back to the person to help with their medical needs,” said Shawn. The company holds giveaways on their Facebook where they choose people who are in need.