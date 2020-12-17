Somerset Co. library closes temporarily

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Somerset County Library is closed until Dec. 29 due to COVID-19, according to a post on the library’s website.
Anyone that has materials out should hold onto them until the library reopens on Dec. 29. There will be no fines and all materials will be quarantined before being checked in again, according to the library.
Ebooks, audiobooks and virtual magazines are still available on their virtual library.
