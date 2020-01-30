Somerset Cancer Center closes its doors today

SOMERSET, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Allegheny Health Network Cancer Center is closing its doors today.

According to U.P.M.C., the closing was originally scheduled for March, but the process was expedited and it’s now closing today.

In a statement sent to WTAJ, Allegheny Health Network says the decision to close came after U.P.M.C. purchased the Somerset Hospital.

U.P.M.C. Somerset President, Andy Rush, says that most of the patients will be able to receive temporary care elsewhere.

“We are going to have temporary services in Johnstown at the J.P. Murtha Pavilion which is a U.P.M.C. Hillman site and we’re pleased that most of those patients have already transferred their care.”

He says they are also helping patients with getting to their appointments.

“We do have transportation available for those who do not have transportation which I think has been comforting to some of our patients where transportation may be a challenge.”

In the near future, U.P.M.C. is looking to add its own Hillman Cancer Center in Somerset.

Allegheny Health Network added that they will have some opportunities available for employees at other locations.