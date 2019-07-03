Some vegetables are being recalled due to possible contamination with listeria

(CNN) — According to the Food and Drug Administration, some Green Giant, Trader Joe’s and Signature Farms packaged veggies are being recalled due to possible contamination with listeria.

Affected products include butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini, and vegetable bowls, all are manufactured by Growers Express.

They were distributed primarily to grocery stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Maine.

Listeria causes the typical unpleasant food poisoning symptoms, but it can be deadly to children and the elderly, and cause pregnant women to miscarry.

No frozen or canned vegetables have been recalled.

Growers Express says it is sanitizing its factory and equipment.