We’ll have a nice evening with some sunshine. Later tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be areas of fog, especially in the locations that had heavy rainfall yesterday. Lows tonight will range from the upper 50s in the northern and western part of the region to the lower to middle 60s in places near and east of I-99.

Friday will start of gray in many spots with clouds and areas of fog. These clouds and fog will give way to plenty of sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Saturday will become warm and more humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. There is only the slightest chance of a shower or thunderstorm Saturday afternoon. We will reach into the upper 80s on Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Some showers and thunderstorms will start to move into the region later in the day as the next cold front approaches the region.

This front will still be close enough for the chance for showers, maybe a thunderstorm, Monday morning; otherwise, it will be a cooler day with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 70s to near 80. Behind the front, Tuesday will be nice with sunshine and low humidity. Highs will be again in the 70s to near 80. Wednesday and Thursday will turn warmer and more humid with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be near to just above 80.

