Solution to COVID-19 vaccine registration troubles

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A statewide database to help register and notify those who are eligible and wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine will be made possible through new legislation.

According to a release by the House Democratic Policy Committee, Representatives Ryan Bizzarro, Pam Snyder, Jennifer O’Mara and Austin Davis are introducing the COVID-19 Vaccine Registry Act. The legislation will direct the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) to create this database of people who are eligible and willing to accept the vaccine and to permit them to easily schedule for themselves and their families.

Vaccine providers would be required to utilize the state-managed registry and prioritize registrants for scheduling appointments to prevent people from spending long periods of time trying to find and sign up for available appointments. Once registrants are on the list, they will be notified of when they’re eligible for their appointment.

“There are more than 1,700 providers statewide, and the creation of a database would allow residents to register one time and then be alerted of an available vaccination appointment,” Snyder, D-Greene/Fayette/Washington, said. “This would alleviate the frustration and challenge of checking for appointments at multiple providers across multiple locations.”

O’Mara, D-Delaware, added that every delay in effectively and efficiently distributing the vaccine is another day the pandemic will continue.

The DOH would be tasked with establishing and maintaining the registry, according to the release. Providers would need to register to receive the vaccines and priority access would be given to the patients who register through this system.