Socially distanced Santa comes to town

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Not even the pandemic could keep the man in the red suit away, Santa Clause has come to town at the Nittany Mall.

Still, visits with Santa will look a little different this year.

While all are social distancing and wearing masks, some remain behind plexiglass and face shields.

This means kids aren’t able to climb up onto Santa’s lap, to whisper into his ear what they’d like for Christmas.

One Santa says it’s just not the same.

“It’s not as enjoyable because Santa doesn’t get the interaction that he would normally get and has gotten in the past years.”

Others Santa’s have decided to take off this Christmas just to be safe.

“A lot of guys are just sitting out this year, guys that are really at health risk, guys that are maybe a little older. I’m 66,” said Santa performer Jac Grimes.

Still many are saying that a Christmas with Santa is better than one without.

“Whether it’s in person or virtual, it’s just to do our best to make sure that the magic is still there,” said Santa performer Christopher Saunders.

Santa will be at the mall Monday through Saturday, 11a.m. to 7p.m.