‘So I raped you.’ Facebook message renews victim’s fight for an arrest

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (AP) — A series of online messages from a long-ago schoolmate has a Gettysburg College graduate trying again to get authorities to make an arrest in her 2013 sexual assault.
Shannon Keeler says she had fended off an upperclassman at a fraternity party that night only to have him follow her home and rape her.
Prosecutors declined to prosecute the case at the time even though she had a hospital rape exam, text messages and witness statements.
Advocates say prosecutors must do more to make arrests in campus sex assaults.
The 26-year-old Keeler hopes the latest messages from her alleged attacker will finally be enough.
Read the full Associated Press story.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.