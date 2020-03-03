Snow Shoe Refractories is back open after 3 alarm fire in January

SNOW SHOE TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Snow Shoe Refractories, a fire-brick manufacturer is now open after a three-alarm fire closed down the 100 year-old plant in January.

The fire impacted the plant’s maintenance building, causing wire and plumbing damage.

The plant manager said because the fire didn’t significantly impact other manufacturing buildings, they were able to open after two months.

All 24 employees were back at work Monday. The company says they expect to officially have finished bricks, ready for transport, by next week.

The investigating State Fire Marshall has not reported what caused the fire.