Snow continues tonight with some sleet mixing in, difficult Monday morning commute

Tonight, snow will continue to fall across the entire region. Temperatures are still cold enough in the mid and upper teens to support all snow. Once we hit the midnight to 2am hour, temperatures will slowly climb into the low 30s but won’t go much further. This will allow for some of us Altoona and east to see freezing rain and sleet mixing in. Roads will be a mess into Monday no matter if you are seeing just snow or rain/snow mix.

Monday, we’ll see lingering snow showers into the early afternoon hours. Strong westerly winds will be with us all day on Monday at about 15-25 gusting upwards of 35 mph at times. Air temperature will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, but chilly wind chills.

Tuesday, we stay chilly with just a few flurries. We should see a decent bit of sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s, low 30s. Wednesday we warm up with highs back near 40 for most under cloudy skies. As another front moves through the region, we’ll see that spark shower chances into the evening and Thursday morning time frame.

Get ready for very cold air! Following the front Thursday and Friday will see well below average with highs in the teens to low 20s and lows in the single digits above and below zero!