SNAP benefits, eligibility increase in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) announced recent changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid as the pandemic and high unemployment rates continue in Pennsylvania.
Enrollment for SNAP has increased by 5.6% (96,549 people) since February of 2020. There were a total of 1,834,008 people enrolled in November of 2020. Medicaid enrollment has increased by 10.6% (300,076 people) since February of 2020, with a total enrollment of 3,131,639 people in November, according to the DHS.
As a result, Congress has temporarily increased the SNAP maximum benefit allotment by 15% through a recently signed federal government funding bill. This update impacts everyone that is a SNAP recipient in Pennsylvania.
Here is the new monthly allotment, effective as of Jan. 1:
|People in Household
|Maximum Monthly Allotment
|1
|$234
|2
|$430
|3
|$616
|4
|$782
|5
|$929
|6
|$1,114
|7
|$1,232
|8
|$1,408
|Each additional person
|+$176
Applications for SNAP and Medicaid can be found online. If you would like to submit a paper application, you can request one by phone at 1-800-692-7462.