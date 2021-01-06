SNAP benefits, eligibility increase in PA

FILE – This July 11, 2018, file photo shows yogurt on display at a grocery store in River Ridge, La. Despite shelves full of new varieties, from Icelandic to Australian to coconut-based, U.S. yogurt sales are in a multiyear slump. Yogurt companies are confident that more new products can boost sales. But some analysts are skeptical, saying larger trends – like growing sales of breakfast protein bars – will be hard to turn around. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File-

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) announced recent changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid as the pandemic and high unemployment rates continue in Pennsylvania.

Enrollment for SNAP has increased by 5.6% (96,549 people) since February of 2020. There were a total of 1,834,008 people enrolled in November of 2020. Medicaid enrollment has increased by 10.6% (300,076 people) since February of 2020, with a total enrollment of 3,131,639 people in November, according to the DHS.

As a result, Congress has temporarily increased the SNAP maximum benefit allotment by 15% through a recently signed federal government funding bill. This update impacts everyone that is a SNAP recipient in Pennsylvania.

Here is the new monthly allotment, effective as of Jan. 1:

People in Household Maximum Monthly Allotment 1 $234 2 $430 3 $616 4 $782 5 $929 6 $1,114 7 $1,232 8 $1,408 Each additional person +$176

Applications for SNAP and Medicaid can be found online. If you would like to submit a paper application, you can request one by phone at 1-800-692-7462.

