PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WTAJ) –A small plane reportedly crashed on Route 50 in Bowie Maryland, near Freeway Airpot, officials tweeted out.

The Prince George’s County Fire Department sent a photo out on their Twitter to update that four people were being looked at for injuries.

Shortly after, they did send another tweet stating that the two individuals from the car were transported with minor injuries while the two from the plane refused to be taken to the hospital.