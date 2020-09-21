MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) — A small plane traveling from Vermont crash landed on a residential street in Pennsylvania, injuring the pilot and a passenger.
Officials say the single-engine aircraft was trying to land at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport when the pilot brought the plane down on Stone Street in Moosic on Sunday night.
The plane took down power lines and left more than 500 customers without electricity. The plane came to a rest with damage to its nose, wings and landing gear.
Police say the pilot and the passenger sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Nobody was injured on the ground.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating.
Small plane crash lands on street in Pennsylvania, 2 injured
