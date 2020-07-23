Slinky manufacturing reopens in Hollidaysburg

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Slinky manufacturing facility in Hollidaysburg has officially reopened.



This comes after global toy company Just Play acquired both Slinky and Shrinky Dinks. The move brought back over 20 jobs to the Blair County plant after it shut down in March.

Both Slinky and Shrinky Dinks are recognized by Time Magazine as two of the top-all time 100 greatest toys.

This year is Slinky’s 75th anniversary and a collection celebrating this milestone will hit stores in the U.S. next month.