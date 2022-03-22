BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Popular Osterburg restaurant Slick’s Ivy Stone is keeping their doors closed after 40 plus years.

A “goodbye” comes from Samuel E. Slick Jr, and Hideyo Slick, as they announced it’s not feasible to reopen at this time on their website.

On behave of the entire Slick family, they would like to thank all loyal patrons that have helped them keep their doors open since 1979.

They said through patron support, friends and coworkers were able to earn enough money to buy their first cars or pay for college.

“It has been our pleasure to serve of all you all these years and we thank you so much for your valued friendship and support,” a closing statement from Samuel E. Slick Jr. and Hideyo Slick.

Slick’s Ivy Stone closed in December for the winter season and was anticipated to reopen in April.