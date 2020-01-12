Sled hockey league for athletes with disabilities compete in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — This is the first year the North East Sled Hockey League, teams for folks with physical disabilities, has come to Blair County.

For the Johnstown ‘Sitting Bulls,’ it’s not just about winning, it’s about building friendships.

Team president, Russ White became involved with sled hockey ten years ago. He says he wanted his son to do something fun and to make new friends. Now he says they both love it. His son, Russ White Jr. says he used to be afraid to express himself, but this sport has helped him become more outgoing.

White encourages local children and adults with disabilities to join in on the fun.

Teams from Ohio, DC and Maryland have come this weekend to face the Bulls.