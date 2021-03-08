Ski slopes seeing increase in business

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — With limited things to do during the pandemic, one safe way to get active is hitting the slopes.

With it being a hard year on most, it’s been a good year for ski resorts, this sport is seeing an increase in business for many reasons.

More skier visits this season actually starts with the weather.

“A lot of time people just don’t think about the winter sports if they don’t have snow at home,” Blue Knob Ski Resort Mountain Manager Gary Deitke said.

More snowfall, beginning as early as December and colder weather, has been a huge bonus for ski resort numbers across the region.

The pandemic has also played a role in this increase as many look for ways to get out of the house safely to enjoy some fresh air.

“It’s something you could do that’s covid friendly which we know a lot of things aren’t and its low risk and it’s a lot of fun I think a lot of beginners are coming back more and more just because of the conditions and it’s something that is great for everybody, all ages,” Altoona lifetime skier Dave McCarter said.

As the beginners bundle up and hit the slopes, it’s also bringing back those who stopped skiing years ago.

“I haven’t skied probably for 15 or 20 years and really my kids were starting to get of the age where they were getting curious and interested they wanted to come out this year and learn how to ski and my son wanted to learn how to snowboard so I thought it was about time I donned the skis again and gave it another try,” Altoona resident Doug Rosenberry said.

As temperatures begin to warm up, how will this affect the mountain?

“It will affect our snowmelt especially with the night temperatures remaining warm but we do have plenty of snow we will get through the next few weekends with,” Deitke said.

“We got to saver this while we have it and then once it’s gone we start thinking about next year we get passes for next year and move forward so we’re going to be here as much as we can until the snow’s gone,” McCarter said.

They’re predicting slopes to remain open until April 1st but depending on weather, that could change.