Six parking meters removed from Downtown Tyrone

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some changes are coming to downtown Tyrone.

The parking meters along Logan Avenue, between Herald Street and 11th Street, will not be replaced.

The borough council voted on the issue earlier this week.

As for the rest of the meters in town, council didn’t discuss their future.

“I think, really the way Tyrone is structured, with residents living above a lot of the business, it would be tough to take out all of the meters…you know and not have somebody parking in front of somebody’s business all day. It just doesn’t seem business friendly to me,” Tyrone borough Manager Ardean Latchford said.

Six meters in total were removed from the area.