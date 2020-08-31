CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have filed charges against six people during a brawl in Centre County.
The fight broke out along Acorn Street in Liberty Township just before 6 p.m. on August 21.
Police say five of the people are from Beech Creek, Clinton County, while the sixth person is a resident of Denver, Colorado.
All six people involved face assault with weapon charges as this investigation continues.
Six face assault charges after brawl in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have filed charges against six people during a brawl in Centre County.