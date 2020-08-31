Six face assault charges after brawl in Centre County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The annual "Out of the Darkness" walk in Blair County will be replaced by a new experience due to restrictions caused by COVID-19.

This year's "Remembrance Path" will continue to raise awareness for suicide prevention on Sept. 13 at Lakemont Park in Altoona. The event is between 3-8 p.m.

Families can bring memorabilia for display. Organizers will enforce social distancing and masking guidelines during the event.

Registration for the event can be done here.