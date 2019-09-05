1  of  2
Six births reported during Dorian

by: CNN

(WTAJ/CNN) — Hurricane Dorian is apparently responsible for a number of births in Florida.

Orange Park Medical Center near Jacksonville reported six births as Dorian passed through the area, three on Tuesday, and three just yesterday.

The hospital released a statement saying hurricanes cause low barometric pressure which can bring on labor.

The hospital also said anytime there’s a hurricane in the area, it makes sure their team is ready for an influx of patients.

The staff gave each baby a hurricane-themed onesie to mark their arrival.

Some read, “Category Five Cutie” and “I was in the Hurricane Evacuation Plan.”

