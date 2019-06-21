Six arrested in connection to $1 billion drug bust in Philadelphia







Authorities announced today, June 21, that they have arrested six people in connection with a record-setting cocaine seizure at a Philadelphia port on the MSC Gayane.

Customer and Border Protection Baltimore Field Office Director Casey Durst said the bust has an estimated weight of over 17 tons, a street value of over one-billion-dollars.

Durst says there were enough blocks of cocaine to cover almost two-and-a-half-miles when laid end to end.

The ship was supposed to set sail for the Netherlands after stopping at the Port of Philadelphia but was soon raided.

The crew was reported to be six people from various foreign countries and no Americans were part of those already arrested.





