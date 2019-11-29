Single mom “making sure the kids make memories” this Thanksgiving

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — This is the second year the Nehemiah Project held a Thanksgiving dinner for the community and one mother says she’s already made attending that meal a family tradition.

Dana Conzo is a single mother with two kids. She says most single moms in the area struggle to get help, epecially during the holidays.

Dana says she’s not ashamed to bring her family to free thanksgiving meals. In fact, she encourages others to come and celebrate with them.

The nehemiah project says families like Dana’s are the reason why they started the Thanksgiving dinner.

And nothing is getting in Dana’s way from putting a smile on her kids’ faces.

Dana says “single mom or not, whether the childrens father is in their lives or not its all about making memories for them and having a safe place to go and to keep it moving and stay strong.”