Simone Biles making history

Germany (CNN) — Simone Biles became the first woman ever to win five world all-around titles in gymnastics Thursday.

The beloved United States gymnast took home the all-around title at the gymnastics world championships in Stuttgart, Germany.

It marks the second time she has broken a medals record just this week!

She became the most decorated female gymnast in history Tuesday when she won her twenty-first world championship medal.

Biles debuted two new and difficult skills at the competition, a triple double on the floor exercise and a double-double off the balance beam.

She plans to compete on the U.S. team at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.