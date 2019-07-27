Sideline Cancer Advances

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A basketball team representing local charity “Sideline Cancer” made a big splash in primetime last night.

Playing in the first round of “The Basketball Tournament”, Sideline Cancer defeated “Self Made”, a team of Kansas Alumni, 87 to 63.

The Basketball Tournament” often called TBT is a 64 team, summer basketball competition aired on ESPN.

Teams are made up of former college, European, and NBA players and compete for a winner-takes-all prize of two million dollars.

You can catch the sideline cancer team’s next game this Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPN.