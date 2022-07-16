A few showers moved across the region today as a shortwave moved through. Heading into tonight, expect a few breaks in the clouds and light winds. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s and some patchy fog is possible.

Sunday morning brings a good chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. By the afternoon expect a good mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. The muggy conditions will continue Sunday and into Monday, overnight lows drop into the upper 60s. By the evening is when showers and thunderstorms move into the region, bringing with some heavy downpours at times. Scattered showers continue overnight into Monday.

The unsettled pattern continues into Monday with scattered thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight we stay mild with lows in the upper 60s under a mostly to partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday we will see a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid-80s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 60s.

Wednesday we will have clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. It is going to be a warm and humid pattern by the middle half of next week. Thursday we will also have high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

